One burglary suspect detained, another sought, in Saugus

One person was detained and another still being sought following the two-hour search for suspected burglars in a Saugus neighborhood Wednesday morning.



Shortly after 9:15 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of two prowlers spotted near a home on Tamara Place at Nicholas Circle, north of Plum Canyon Road, off of Rodgers Drive.



Deputies set up a containment area around the home, positioning patrol cars at intersections near it and barring access by motorists to some of the suburban streets.



“We have one burglary suspect detained and we are continuing our investigation,” Sgt. Mark Caron said shortly after 11: 15 a.m., when deputies broke down the perimeter they had set up.



Many of the motorists stopped at the roadblocks and homeowners inconvenienced by the police activity heaped praise on the responding deputies.



“I’m not concerned — look at the response,” said resident Justin, who declined to provide his last name, pointing to a cluster of more than a dozen deputies, some toting long-barrel firearms.



