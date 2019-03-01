Orchestra to present winner of student concerto competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Philharmonic will present the final concert of its 2018-19 season at 3 p.m. Sunday. The concert will be at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons. The concert is free to the public.



The program, “Youth and Pops,” will feature the winner of the fifth annual Student Concerto Competition during the first half, along with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. The second half of the concert will include the “Overture to Brian’s House,” from a film score by Concertmaster Kirk Hunter; the theme from “Cinema Paradiso”; selections from the Broadway show “Hamilton”; and the “Suite from Dances with Wolves.”



Twelve-year-old Keigo Tamaki, the winner of the Student Concerto Competition, is an eighth-grade student at Rancho Pico Junior High School.



Keigo started playing piano when he was 5 years old. His main interest has been the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. He won the first place at Southwestern Youth Music Festival’s Bach division in 2018.



In addition to many local community competitions, he also won first place at the Antelope Valley Symphony Orchestra & Master Chorale Bach Competition in 2018, and has been selected three times as a finalist of the Southern California Junior Bach Festival.



His interest goes beyond playing in competitions. He actively participates in a volunteer program to play at senior homes. He also plays piano for the Rancho Pico Junior High Jazz Band and is lead oboe for the Rancho Pico Symphonic Band. This is the first time Keigo will perform a concerto with an orchestra. He strives to give his best at his performances.



Please join us for what is expected to be a wonderful afternoon of classical and popular music by Santa Clarita’s only professional-level orchestra.