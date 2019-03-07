0 SHARES Share Tweet

Castaic High School Principal Melanie Hagman revealed the school’s logo to the public for the first time during the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting Wednesday.



The new logo uses the school’s spirit colors of charcoal grey, white and burnt orange, which had been decided on and announced in October.



Hagman also provided a number of updates on the programs still in development that will be available for the first freshman class walking onto the campus this fall.



The principal said during the board meeting that the Student Pathways, a career education program to be taught at Castaic High, will offer health and medical services, advanced manufacturing and media arts. She also confirmed students will explore the Pathways through a freshman seminar and will have selected one before entering 10th grade.



Board members were also informed 167 applications for iCAN Academy had been received before the submission deadline on Feb. 15. Designed to allow students to complete college courses while also getting the traditional high school experience, iCAN Academy will be hosted on and opening the same day as Castaic High School.



Hagman shared recent updates in terms of the school’s athletic and performing art programs, which included hiring two athletic directors, Jibri Hodge and Mark Overdevest, football coach Tony Uebelhardt and girls volleyball coach Taylor Schubert.



They are still working on hiring a band and choir director, Hagman said, adding “interviews will be held next week” to fill those positions.



At the conclusion of her presentation, the Castaic High leadership — which consist of an assistant principal, counselors, department heads and librarian — were formally introduced for the first time.



Collyn Nielsen, chief administrative officer for the district, gave a presentation to board members as well, walking those present through progress pictures and expected completion dates for the various facilities and buildings on the new high school’s campus.



“The rain has not been kind to us and we’re actually 26 inclement weather impact days over what was been allotted to the project,” said Nielsen. “The construction and design teams, though, are fully committed to the project and are excited to turn” the school over to the staff and inaugural Castaic High class.



At the conclusion of the meeting, the board authorized Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht to sign documents, commence actions related to the dedication of roads, and/or otherwise comply with the requirements of the Castaic High School Purchase Agreement.

