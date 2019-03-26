Santa Clarita Valley native makes history at IndyCar Series event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

History was made over the weekend, as Santa Clarita Valley native Colton Herta became the youngest driver to win an IndyCar event at the age of 18 years and 359 days old.



Herta led the final 15 laps at the Circuit of The Americas and won by 2.7812 seconds to beat Josef Newgarden.



The previous age record was held by Graham Rahal, who won at St. Petersburg in 2008 at the age of 19 years and 93 days.



The race on Sunday was only Herta’s third in the NTT IndyCar Series. It was also the inaugural race at the track in Austin, Texas, a new addition to the 2019 IndyCar Series.



Herta drove the No. 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda, and despite trailing for the first three-quarters of the race, was able to overtake pole sitter Will Power, second-place Alexander Rossi and third-place Scott Dixon.



Herta held off Newgarden in the Lap 50 restart to secure the victory, a first for the team which is co-owned by Mike Harding and George Michael Steinbrenner IV.



Steinbrenner fielded a car for Herta in Indy Lights in 2017 and 2018, and partnered with Harding to move Herta up to the NTT IndyCar Series.



Herta will have a chance for a repeat performance at the next NTT IndyCar Series race, which is on Sunday, April 7 at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

