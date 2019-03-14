Saugus track & field teams dominate Canyon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Saugus varsity boys and girls track and field team defeated Canyon at home on Thursday, with both teams winning 204-68.



Saugus boys runners Brandon Cruz, Zachariah Turner and John Riley all took first place in three different events, with Cruz winning the 400-meter dash at 52.77 seconds, Turner winning the 200-meter dash at 22.60 and Riley winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.78



Sophomore Hannah Fredericks won the girls 1600-meter with a time of 5:13.43 and sophomore Julie Mucha won the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.78 for Saugus.



Heaven Sanchez won the girls 400-meter at 1:02.06 and Hailey Rutter won the girls 3200-meter for Saugus with a time of 11:27.53.



Alfredo DeAnda came in first in the boys 3200-meter and Ethan Danforth won the 1600-meter with a time of 4:32.85 for the Cowboys.



“It was windy, so conditions were not ideal. However, as always, it was a team effort and we are looking to get better each week,” said Saugus head coach Kevin Berns.



Jacob Lopez led Canyon in the boys discus throw (168-11 1/2) and shot put (54-8). Saugus’ Gaetano Ferrera finished second in both events.



A pair of Saugus seniors won the girls throwing events with Kayla Medof winning the girls shot put (32-1/2) and Breanna Guzman winning the discus throw (104-00)



Tyler Cash took first in the boys high jump with a score of 6-4 for the Cowboys and Lucas Bunde took the top spot in the boys pole vault with a score of 12-6 for the Centurions.



Saugus freshman Kylee Davis finished in first in the girls long jump at 17-0 and senior Chikara Carpenter won the girls triple jump, recording a score of 30-6.



Riley Laplant won the girls high jump with a score of 4-8 for the Cowboys. Saugus’ Kodi Oshiro won the boys triple jump (41-6 1/2) and finished second in the long jump. Benjamin Gonzalez won the long jump for the Cents with a score of 19-4 1/2).



Canyon will face Golden Valley on Thursday at Golden Valley High School with the first event slated to begin at 3:00 p.m.



Saugus be home for a dual meet with West Ranch on Wednesday.

