Saugus track & field teams dominate Canyon

9 mins ago
Dan Lovi
Saugus High's Zachariah Turner sprints to his teammate during the 4x100 relay race during a track and field meet at Saugus High School on March 14, 2019. Erik Luna/The Signal

The Saugus varsity boys and girls track and field team defeated Canyon at home on Thursday, with both teams winning 204-68.

Saugus boys runners Brandon Cruz, Zachariah Turner and John Riley all took first place in three different events, with Cruz winning the 400-meter dash at 52.77 seconds, Turner winning the 200-meter dash at 22.60 and Riley winning the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.78

Sophomore Hannah Fredericks won the girls 1600-meter with a time of 5:13.43 and sophomore Julie Mucha won the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.78 for Saugus.

Heaven Sanchez won the girls 400-meter at 1:02.06 and Hailey Rutter won the girls 3200-meter for Saugus with a time of 11:27.53.

Alfredo DeAnda came in first in the boys 3200-meter and Ethan Danforth won the 1600-meter with a time of 4:32.85 for the Cowboys.

“It was windy, so conditions were not ideal. However, as always, it was a team effort and we are looking to get better each week,” said Saugus head coach Kevin Berns.

Jacob Lopez led Canyon in the boys discus throw (168-11 1/2) and shot put (54-8). Saugus’ Gaetano Ferrera finished second in both events.

A pair of Saugus seniors won the girls throwing events with Kayla Medof winning the girls shot put (32-1/2) and Breanna Guzman winning the discus throw (104-00)

Tyler Cash took first in the boys high jump with a score of 6-4 for the Cowboys and Lucas Bunde took the top spot in the boys pole vault with a score of 12-6 for the Centurions.

Saugus freshman Kylee Davis finished in first in the girls long jump at 17-0 and senior Chikara Carpenter won the girls triple jump, recording a score of 30-6.

Riley Laplant won the girls high jump with a score of 4-8 for the Cowboys. Saugus’ Kodi Oshiro won the boys triple jump (41-6 1/2) and finished second in the long jump. Benjamin Gonzalez won the long jump for the Cents with a score of 19-4 1/2).

Canyon will face Golden Valley on Thursday at Golden Valley High School with the first event slated to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Saugus be home for a dual meet with West Ranch on Wednesday.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Dan has covered sports from the high school level to the professional ranks. He is a graduate of Hofstra University in New York and The University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He is a sports writer for The Signal.