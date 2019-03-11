Senator announces scholarship contests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sen. Scott Wilk has announced that the California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2019 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.



Three prizes will be awarded in each of the contests’ two categories, meaning participants have an opportunity to secure anywhere from $300 to $1,000 in a visual arts or essay competition.



The submission deadline for both contests is Monday, April 8, and the criteria for each can be found online at bit.ly/2TwhZ60. Students may enter both categories, but submissions must be entered separately, a news release states.



“This is a great opportunity for California high school students in 9th through 12th grade,” Wilk said in the release. “I hope many students in our area will participate in an essay contest and/or a visual arts contest to increase greater awareness of the Armenian Genocide.”



The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is expected to announce the names of the winners on Friday, April 12, but winners will also be contacted directly. Scholarships will be awarded during the California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ annual Armenian Advocacy Day in Sacramento on April 22.

The caucus will cover the cost of the trip to Sacramento, and original artwork may be requested from applicants if they are selected as a finalist, because some pieces are expected to be displayed in the California State Capitol.