Soroptimists’ annual Wine Affair set for Sunday

Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to hold its 11th annual Wine Affair fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.



Guests will stroll down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, enjoying wine tasting (beer, too), appetizers and live music at more than 10 venues, including Persia Lounge and Restaurant, Double Trouble Wine Room, Brewery Draconum, Old Town Junction, Press Room, Smokehouse on Main, Mix by RJI, Ma Maison, Pulchella Winery, KHTS, 8th & Main Hair Lounge and Closet on Main.



The title sponsor for the event is Sand Canyon Country Club. Other sponsors include Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology, and Jerry and Ellen Jacobson. Proceeds from The Wine Affair will go toward programs that improve the lives of women and girls in our community. In-kind media sponsors include KHTS, The Signal, Santa Clarita Magazine and InSide SCV.



The tickets are $60 per person or $110 for VIP and can be purchased at www.thewineaffair.org.



Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls. More than 110,000 members and supporters in 20 countries and territories invest in the dreams of women and girls through access to education.



The Soroptimists’ main program, “Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women,” has disbursed about $30 million to almost 20,000 women since 1972.



Its newest program, “Dream It, Be It,” targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success.



Soroptimist also powers LiveYourDream.org, its online community that provides online and offline opportunities for volunteer action benefiting women and girls.



For more information about The Wine Affair, contact Alison Lindemann, 661-255-8292 or email alison@wsiebiz.com.