“Under the Lights” flag football preparing for second season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jason Greenwald

For The Signal

Young football players in Santa Clarita are gearing up as Under the Lights flag football is set for its second season.

Under the Lights is a non-contact, co-ed flag football league held at Central Park developed for kids from first to eighth grade of all skill levels.

The spring season runs from April to June with games taking place on Friday nights. An event sponsored by Under Armor is looking to build confidence and competitiveness in our future athletes while teaching them important skills on the football field.

There are no drafts or tryouts and rosters will be formed by friend or coach request. Single players will be placed on a team with kids from similar backgrounds determined by school, neighborhood, and organization.

There will be an eight-game season with the ability to qualify for the 48-team National Championship, held at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rosters will consist of nine players with kids under seventh grade participating in six-on-six games, while seventh grade and above will be playing seven-on-seven matches. Practice will be held an hour before the game on Fridays, making scheduling easier for players who participate in other sports.

“The biggest selling point for Under the Lights would be the flexibility of schedule,” said coach Craig Hamilton, who led his team to the National Championship last season. “This allows players to compete in their spring activities and also compete in the flag football league.”

All coaches and referees are volunteers with football experience and knowledge from the Santa Clarita Valley. A trophy will be awarded to the champion of each age/grade group and the opportunity to advance to the National Championship Tournament. Parents interested in this event can find more information at www.uaflag.com. Registration for the league closes March 20.