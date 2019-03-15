Vehicle hits retaining wall of apartment complex

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A white, four-door Toyota Camry caught fire after colliding with the retaining wall of the Village Apartments in Newhall on Friday. The driver was uninjured in the single-car crash.

The collision occurred around noon, on the northeast corner of Newhall Avenue and Silverado, according to Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire officials received the call of a traffic collision with fire at 11:59 a.m., and Fire Station 73 arrived on scene at 12:04 p.m. to extinguish the fire, Bennett said.

Fire officials then cut open the vehicle’s hood to check the engine compartment, according to Bennett.

Los Angeles County Fire Department and

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s officials inspect the vehicle involved in a collision on Newhall Avenue around noon on Friday. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

Fire Station 73 and an American Medical Response team also assessed the male driver of the vehicle at the scene for injuries, but he was not transported to the hospital, Bennett said.

The crash is being treated as an accident, and no arrests were made, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

