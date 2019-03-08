Young filmmaker’s second feature-length film gets local debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Griffin Loch, a local teen filmmaker, will hold a screening of his second full-length film this Saturday, March 9, at The MAIN Theater.



Loch says he has always wanted to be a filmmaker, and at 14, he has already successfully written, produced, directed and edited two films.



“The Adventure of TP Man and Flusher” addresses the growing epidemic of teen depression and suicide, telling a story of deep depression, love, laughter and friendship, according to Loch.



“Although the comical title, what I really wanted to do with this story is take suicide and depression, which are two topics that really need a light shone on them, and make teens feel comfortable talking about them,” Loch said.



Loch hopes his film will help teens realize that if they are dealing with these issues, they can reach out and get the help they need.



Most of the cast and crew will be in attendance on Saturday, and they will hold a Q&A after the screening.



Although this is not his first screening of the film, Loch says he’s excited to share the film with the community that made it possible.



The screening of “The Adventure of TP Man and Flusher” is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St. in Newhall. To reserve your tickets or learn more about Loch, visit www.GriffinLoch.com.