AAA tow truck driver hit by semi on I-5

1 min ago
Jim Holt

Emergency response crews responded Friday night to reports of a AAA tow truck driver being hit by a big rig near Vista Del Lago.

The crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Vista Del Lago Road.

The AAA driver was reportedly hooking up a disabled vehicle when he was hit.

“Our units are still on their way,” Michael Pitman, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said at 8:20 p.m.

