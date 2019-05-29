Ambulance requested for Newhall crash patient with minor injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Newhall Wednesday morning prompted paramedics to call for an ambulance to take at least person to the hospital with minor injuries.



The crash happened shortly after 10:40 a.m. on the 23600 block of Lyons Avenue near the Coffee Kiosk, between Wheeler Road and Peachland Avenue.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department joined deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in responding to the call.



“There was no transport of patients,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said. “However, they did request an ambulance.”



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

