Bowman community, parents celebrate graduates

Bowman High School’s community and parents celebrated the class of 2019 — which was also the 50th Bowman graduating class — during the school’s graduation ceremony Wednesday.



In a ceremony held on the College of the Canyons football field, 200 graduates’ names were called and given diplomas during the ceremony attended by a few thousand. Of those graduating, 26 graduated with honors, and 80% of the class plans on attending college, with the most popular choice being College of the Canyons, trade school or the military, according to officials.



2019 Bowman High School graduating senior Brigitte Mujica throws a kiss as she shows her diploma to family in attendance during fiftieth Bowman High School commencement ceremony on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog,” said Bowman Principal Eran Zeevi, who then ended his opening speech with this year’s school motto, “You matter.’”



Close to 30 students received scholarships from Bowman High School officials and community stakeholders during the ceremony, with each scholarship ranging in amounts from $250 to $1,250.



Family celebrate as graduating seniors receive their diplomas during the fiftieth Bowman High School commencement ceremony on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Although not as large as some of the other Hart District classes that will be walking on the same football field in the coming weeks, Bowman’s graduation featured a florally decorated stage, large video monitors and three class speakers who spoke to their time at Bowman and the impact it had on their lives.



“We’ve had our ups and downs, but what matters more is that we never lost our faith in ourselves,” said Ivan Gonzales, one of the class speakers. “We made it this far, and we can make it even further if we just try.”



2019 Bowman High School graduating senior Luis Mata waves to family in attendance during fiftieth Bowman High School commencement ceremony on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Yeah, we’re all different here but what we have in common is that we ended up here for a reason, for our second chance, for this opportunity to graduate as the class of 2019,” said Jasmine Gonzalez, the second of the class to speak during the ceremony, “because we all earned this moment.”

