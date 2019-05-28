Burning pallet blamed for black smoke under Canyon Country bridge

Black smoke from a wooden pallet burning under the bridge on Whites Canyon Road over the Santa Clara River wash prompted concerned witnesses to call the Fire Department.



Shortly after 6:40 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of heavy black smoke coming from under the bridge, on the bike path, Fire Department Austin Bennett said.



“(Firefighters with) Engine 128 reported seeing light smoke coming from under the bridge when they arrived,” he said, noting they arrived at the scene at 6:50 a.m.



“A minute later, they saw it was smoke coming from a burning pallet,” Bennett said. “They were able to handle it.”



Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene at 7:04 a.m.



