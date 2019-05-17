Calvin Millan attends Rio Vista Elementary’s ‘Fun Run’ fundraiser

Rio Vista Elementary School had a special host for its Fun Run fundraiser on Friday.



Calvin Millan, host of the Nick Jr. show “Mutt & Stuff” and Cesar Millan’s son, spoke to the school’s 554 students about exercise and nutrition before the run.



“I really enjoy this because of the kids,” said Calvin Millan, 18. “They’re going to grow into amazing human beings, so it’s always awesome to see that they’re effort is being put towards something positive — we need more positivity.”



Actor Calvin Millan high-fives students as they compete another lap during the "2019 Fun Run" fundraiser at Rio Vista Elementary School in Canyon Country on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The event focused not only on the run itself and giving kids the opportunity to exercise in a fun way, but also educating the kids on the importance of a healthy diet.



“Food not only tastes amazing, but it is the fuel we need for our bodies, like cars need gas to make them go,” Calvin Millan told the kids. “What we eat determines how we feel, how much energy we have and how well our bodies will grow.”



The school had asked students to help raise funds for the PTA and were successful in raising more than $4,000 through this event, which will go directly into their school field trip fund.



Nicholas Waldron, 12, dressed as the Rio Vista Elementary School, "Rockets" mascott runs with the school's 554 students during the "2019 Fun Run" fundraiser at Rio Vista Elementary School in Canyon Country on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Rio Vista is a Title 1 elementary school, meaning that the majority of our students are low income,” said Mullaney Phelps, president of the PTA. “We do not receive any funding from the school district for our field trips, so it’s the sole responsibility of the PTA to raise those funds.”



Before the run, the top five fundraisers were announced and given certificates of achievement.



Third-grader Matthew Olea, who raised $243, was excited to raise money, “So we could have field trips.” His favorite field trip was to the Science Center museum in Los Angeles, where they “got to look at cool stuff.”



Zariah Bevel, 11, left, and Joanna Sportelli, 11, join 554 students during the "2019 Fun Run" fundraiser at Rio Vista Elementary School in Canyon Country on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal