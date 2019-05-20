Castaic woman identified as bicyclist killed by street sweeper

A Castaic woman has been identified as the bicyclist who was killed by a street sweeper in Valencia.



On Sunday, just after midnight, a woman was riding her bike on Rye Canyon Road and Beale Court in Valencia when a street sweeper struck her from behind, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



22-year-old Kori Powers was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.



The driver of the street sweeper was cooperative, according to sheriff’s officials, and it was found that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the fatal accident.



“She was wearing all dark clothing and didn’t have any lights on the bike,” said Miller.



Sheriff’s officials encourage bicyclists to install lights on their bikes and wear reflective clothing if they’re riding at night.

