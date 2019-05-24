City announces ‘Bike to Work Day’ challenge winners

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the winners of the 16th annual Bike to Work Day challenge, which encouraged local business employees to ride their bikes to work.



The event, which took place on May 16, had more than 122 workers from more than 18 business teams who participated despite rainy weather conditions. Employees were tasked to ride their bikes while visiting five pit stops located throughout Santa Clarita.



The following businesses were selected as category winners in the competition:



Small Business: CRC Enterprises Inc. with 13% participation.

Medium Business: Grace to You with 5% participation.

Large Business: B&B Manufacturing with 11% participation.

For additional information about the city’s annual bike challenge, contact Laura Jardine, project technician for the city’s Environmental Services Division, at 661-255-4376 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

