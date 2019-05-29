County seeks ways to curb cannabis advertising

County supervisors concerned about the impact of cannabis advertising on children are looking at ways to curb such advertising.



On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion submitted by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that calls for a legal analysis of state law concerning cannabis advertisement.



The same motion also seeks recommendations as to how the county could impose additional restrictions at the local level.

Under state Proposition 64, cannabis was legalized for those over 21 years old with strict packaging and labeling requirements for cannabis products and mandates that cannabis cannot be advertised or marketed toward children.

Barger told the board Tuesday that, in some communities, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, there has been a distribution of door hangers at residential properties advertising cannabis — including edibles and snacks available for home delivery.



In documents she supplied to her fellow supervisors, Barger said: “In order to protect our children from direct marketers’ individualized solicitation, the county should adopt an ordinance consistent with the restrictions imposed by state law and require any business advertising or marketing cannabis or cannabis products directly to the consumer be required to verify the recipient is 21 years of age or older before engaging in that communication.”

State law dictates that local jurisdictions may adopt and enforce ordinances to regulate businesses including but not limited to local zoning and land use requirements, business license requirements, and requirements related to reducing exposure to secondhand smoke, or to prohibit the establishment or operation of one or more types of businesses licensed by the state.

