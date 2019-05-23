Deputies ask for communities help identifying gym thief

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying an alleged gym thief, according to a post from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official Facebook page.



“The victim was working out at the gym when a crook got into his locker, stole his credit cards and then left and bought laptops with them,” read the statement that posted at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday night. “Now, detectives are working hard to identify the thief so that he can held accountable for his actions.”



The crime reportedly occurred Wednesday afternoon between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to officials. The crime occurred at a fitness club located on the 26400 block of Golden Valley Road, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.



After the suspect allegedly took the credit cards, he then went and purchased electronics from a store on Bouquet Canyon, the social media post said.



The suspect has been described as being a white male, 45-50 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches, approximately 180 pounds with a slight English accent.



“If the man pictured looks familiar to you, please contact Detective Doud at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146,” the release read.



Anonymous tips can be submitted 24/7 at www.LACrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Refer case number 919-06417-0616-105.

