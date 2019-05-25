Deputies recover stolen car, suspect flees

Deputies with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began to search for a suspected car thief in Canyon Country on Saturday.



The call came in initially at 10:49 a.m., according to officials with the Sheriff’s Station.



“The call came in as a 503, or vehicle theft,” law enforcement officials said. Deputies are now combing the area around Calypso Lane and off of Golden Valley Road.



Witnesses on the scene reported that the stolen vehicle, described as a truck, has been recovered in the area, however, the suspect is still at large.



The suspect has been described as a male in black shorts and a t-shirt. No other information is available at this time, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

