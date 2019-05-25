Deputies search for burglary suspect in Castaic

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for a suspect after reports of a burglary in Castaic on Saturday.



The call came in at 11:33 a.m. after the suspect broke the window to the informant’s truck and stole unknown contents, according to sheriff’s deputies.



Deputies are now combing the area for the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, after he was reported to have been headed northbound on Castaic Road, toward Lake Hughes Road, and out of sight with a dark-colored roller suitcase, according to officials with the Sheriff’s Station.



The suspect is reported to be wearing a grey shirt, black pants and dark baseball cap, officials said.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

