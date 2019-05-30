Deputies seek information of two Canyon Country home invasions

1 min ago
Add Comment
Lorena Mejia

Local detectives are investigating two home invasions reported in Canyon Country Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a home on Blue Aspen Lane for initial reports of an attempted home invasion.

Three male suspects are reported to have broken the rear sliding window of a home while the homeowners were inside eating dinner, according to Sgt. Chris Voda with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“I believe they thought the house was empty and not occupied,” Voda said.

The suspects tried to run out of the house, and wrestled with the homeowner before fleeing in a dark blue sedan, according to Voda.

Nothing was taken and the homeowner sustained minor injuries, Voda said.

As of 10:45 p.m., deputies were still canvassing the neighborhood and searching for the suspects.

Then, just before 11 p.m., another home invasion was reported on Nearview Drive, also in Canyon Country, where the suspect had a firearm, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station.

Although no items were taken during the first incident, items were taken during the second, according to sheriff’s officials.

The suspects’ description has not been released as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information can call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Lorena Mejia

Lorena Mejia

Lorena was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She attended California State University Northridge where she double majored in Journalism and Chicano Studies and minored in Spanish Language Journalism. While at CSUN, she worked for the university's television and radio newscast. Through her journalistic work, she earned membership to Kappa Tau Alpha, a national honor society for selected journalists. Her passion for the community has introduced her to new people, ideas, and issues that have helped shape the person she is today. Lorena’s skills include using cameras as a tool to empower people by informing them and creating change in their communities. Some of her hobbies include reading the news, exploring the outdoors, and being an avid animal lover.