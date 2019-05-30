Deputies seek information of two Canyon Country home invasions

Local detectives are investigating two home invasions reported in Canyon Country Wednesday evening.



At approximately 9 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a home on Blue Aspen Lane for initial reports of an attempted home invasion.



Three male suspects are reported to have broken the rear sliding window of a home while the homeowners were inside eating dinner, according to Sgt. Chris Voda with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“I believe they thought the house was empty and not occupied,” Voda said.



The suspects tried to run out of the house, and wrestled with the homeowner before fleeing in a dark blue sedan, according to Voda.



Nothing was taken and the homeowner sustained minor injuries, Voda said.



As of 10:45 p.m., deputies were still canvassing the neighborhood and searching for the suspects.



Then, just before 11 p.m., another home invasion was reported on Nearview Drive, also in Canyon Country, where the suspect had a firearm, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station.



Although no items were taken during the first incident, items were taken during the second, according to sheriff’s officials.



The suspects’ description has not been released as of Thursday morning.



Anyone with information can call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

