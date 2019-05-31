Grocery store staff handcuff shoplifting suspect in Newhall

A young man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after being handcuffed by store security on suspicion of shoplifting.

Shortly before 4 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports from citizens in Newhall about a fight on Lyons Avenue, near the Vons grocery store at Wiley Canyon Road.

“This was about a shoplifter,” Sgt. Wayne Waterman said. “When store security approached the suspect, a fight ensued outside the store.”

By the time deputies got to the store, the suspect was in handcuffs, he said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies took the suspect into custody.

