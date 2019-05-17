Gun discharge in home prompts investigation by deputies

By Signal Staff



Santa Clarita Valley deputies responded to a report of “shots fired” at the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, officials said.

“Someone reported hearing a gunshot,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who confirmed the report was filed around 9:15 a.m., and that no one was reported injured.

“We responded and we found evidence of a gunshot — we’re on the scene and in the process of determining if it was an intentional discharge or an accidental discharge,” he said.

No one had been taken into custody as of 11 a.m., per station officials.

The initial report is that the gun allegedly was discharged in the residence.

