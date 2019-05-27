HazMat responds to big rig leaking concentrated bleach

Firefighters specializing in how to handle hazardous materials were called to reports of a big rig leaking hydrogen peroxide.



The hazmat units of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, about a mile south of Templin Highway, for reports of the leaking truck.



“We were contacted by the California Highway Patrol for a truck leaking hydrogen peroxide,” Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.



The spill was dubbed by emergency response officials as the Templin Incident.



Hydrogen peroxide is a colorless, unstable liquid with strong oxidizing properties, which, in its diluted form, is commonly used in disinfectants and bleaches.



“The spill was reported to be one gallon every five minutes,” she said. “It’s unknown if any got into the storm drain.”



The leaking big rig was reportedly hauling 4,500 gallons of hydrogen peroxide.



