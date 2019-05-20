Indecent exposure near Towsley Canyon hiking trail prompts investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report that a man exposed himself to a woman who was exercising near the Towsley Canyon hiking trail last week.



On Thursday, May 16, around 4 p.m., a woman was exercising in a grassy area of Towsley Canyon, on the 24300 block of The Old Road in Newhall, according to sheriff’s officials.



As she was exercising, a man appeared and stood over her, exposing himself, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The woman screamed and was able to run away, but the suspect also fled and is still outstanding, according to officials.



Detectives are looking for a light-skinned male, about 25-30 years old with a thin build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored sweats.



The suspect’s vehicle, captured in video surveillance, appears to be a newer model, dark purple “Lincoln MKZ,” said sheriff’s officials in a statement.



“Detectives are doing an active investigation and there are additional patrol checks in the area,” added Miller.



Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

