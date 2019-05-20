Indecent exposure near Towsley Canyon hiking trail prompts investigation

1 hour ago
Add Comment
Lorena Mejia
Courtesy Photo

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report that a man exposed himself to a woman who was exercising near the Towsley Canyon hiking trail last week.

On Thursday, May 16, around 4 p.m., a woman was exercising in a grassy area of Towsley Canyon, on the 24300 block of The Old Road in Newhall, according to sheriff’s officials.

As she was exercising, a man appeared and stood over her, exposing himself, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The woman screamed and was able to run away, but the suspect also fled and is still outstanding, according to officials.

Detectives are looking for a light-skinned male, about 25-30 years old with a thin build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored sweats.

The suspect’s vehicle, captured in video surveillance, appears to be a newer model, dark purple “Lincoln MKZ,” said sheriff’s officials in a statement.

“Detectives are doing an active investigation and there are additional patrol checks in the area,” added Miller.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Lorena Mejia

Lorena Mejia

Lorena was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She attended California State University Northridge where she double majored in Journalism and Chicano Studies and minored in Spanish Language Journalism. While at CSUN, she worked for the university's television and radio newscast. Through her journalistic work, she earned membership to Kappa Tau Alpha, a national honor society for selected journalists. Her passion for the community has introduced her to new people, ideas, and issues that have helped shape the person she is today. Lorena’s skills include using cameras as a tool to empower people by informing them and creating change in their communities. Some of her hobbies include reading the news, exploring the outdoors, and being an avid animal lover.