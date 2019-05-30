Janine Prado named city’s Recreation and Community Services director

With more than 10 years of experience in the department, the city of Santa Clarita has selected Janine Prado as the new director of Recreation and Community Services.



The longtime staffer will replace Assistant City Manager Frank Oviedo, who filled the position on an interim basis for just more than a year.



“I’m honored and very excited to continue serving our community,” said Prado. “Our department provides a variety of events for a growing and diverse community. Santa Clarita is a great place to live with so much opportunity for growth, and I’m excited to be leading the team.”



Prado was first hired as an administrator for the department in 2006, later moving up as manager in June 2016.



During her 13 years in Recreation and Community Services, Prado has spearheaded campaigns such as the Drug-Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley, an anti-drug education and awareness program for local teens; and “Heroin Kills — The High is a Life,” a campaign highlighting the consequences of the drug. Both have received the League of California Cities Helen Putnam Award.



She also played a vital role in bringing the city’s first sensory-friendly holiday event in 2018 to accommodate local children with special needs, and worked in the design and programming of the new Canyon Country Community Center.



Before working for the city, she worked for the Commission for Children, Youth and Their Families for the city of Los Angeles and received her bachelor’s degree in child development and MPA from California State University, Northridge.



“During her 13 years with the city, Janine has tirelessly sought to provide recreational, enrichment and educational opportunities that increase the quality of life for our citizens,” City Manager Ken Striplin said in a prepared statement. “She is an advocate for city programs and is actively engaged with her staff and our residents to understand the needs, demands and changing trends of our community.”

