‘Lunch at the Library’ program to offer children free summer meals

This summer Santa Clarita kids and teens will have a chance to enjoy free meals and activities at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, as part of its “Lunch at the Library” program.



The program will be held each week from June 10 to July 26, Monday through Friday, between noon and 1 p.m. at the library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd.



Children under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required, the city announced in a news release.



“The City encourages community members to take part in this program that will nourish the bodies and minds of local youth,” read the news release. “While children are at the library eating lunch, they can also participate in other fun activities the library puts on throughout the summer such as storytime, crafts and the Summer Reading Program.”



Lunch at the Library is made possible by a grant from the California State Library and a partnership with the SCV School Food Services Agency.



For more information about the Lunch at the Library program, visit santaclaritalibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

