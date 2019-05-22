Motorcyclist hurt in Castaic crash

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesday night after colliding with another vehicle in Castaic.



The two-vehicle traffic collision happened at 7 p.m. on the 31600 block of North Ridge Route Road, just south of the Castaic Lake Apartments.



“This was reported as a motorcyclist down,” Marvin Rangel, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.



Firefighters from Fire Station No. 149 in Castaic arrived at the crash scene within three minutes of the call.



