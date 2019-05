A motorcyclist was hurt and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, just north of Via Princessa.



“The call was for a motorcycle down,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Paramedics received the call at 6:07 a.m. and arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

