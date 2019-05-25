New deputies learn how to save a life, rescue man from bridge

New deputies learned what it’s like to save a life first-hand Thursday when two of them, along with their respective training officers, pulled a man from the precipice of a bridge who was threatening to jump.



Shortly after 10 p.m., two experienced deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and their respective “newly assigned” deputies, responded to reports of a man threatening to jump from the bridge on Whites Canyon Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



Deputy Karina Cervantes, the mentoring deputy of the first team to reach the man, who speaks Spanish, was able to immediately begin conversing with the man, she said.



There were some worrisome moments at first, Miller said, when the team failed to immediately locate the man threatening suicide.



Cervantes and her “newly assigned deputy” caught up with him on a stretch of bridge spanning the Santa Clara River, north of Via Princessa.



Cervantes was able to talk to the man while other deputies got into position, Miller said.



The distraught man told them that he wanted to kill himself because of some family problems, Miller said.



Cervantes was able to talk to the troubled man long enough for the second trainee team to join them at the scene and pull the man to safety.



If anyone needs help, they can take action by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s Access Center Helpline at 800-854-7771 or 911.



All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Mental Health and other resources for the Santa Clarita Valley

Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK

SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)

SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641