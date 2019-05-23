PDC employees raise funds for local nonprofits with annual walk

More than 120 Precision Dynamics Corporation, or PDC, employees participated in the ninth annual Brady Walk for Community on Thursday in Valencia.



Each year, Brady Corporation teams across the nation walk to raise funds for charities in their own local communities of their choice.



Here in Valencia, PDC employees chose to support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and SCV Food Pantry.



With the help of Brady, they were able to raise more than $9,300, which was split evenly between the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and had a food drive in which they gathered 438 pounds of food and toiletries for the Food Pantry.



PDC employees raised a combined $9,370 for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as well as 438 pounds of food and toiletries for the SCV Food Pantry. Courtesy of PDC

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is a nonprofit that helps children with cancer and their families with financial and emotional support as well as funding research for pediatric cancers.



The foundation was able to support PDC employee Karen Branch’s granddaughter Kylie, who is now in remission, after she was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia just before her second birthday, according to Karen Bender, PDC global human resources director.



Similarly, the Children’s Hospital is a nonprofit, pediatric medical center that provides care, research and support to children and their families.



Another PDC employee, Heather Hudson, spent five months at the hospital while her 2-year-old son was being treated, and said they went above and beyond the standard of care, according to Bender.



“The walk is special because we are supporting organizations that our own employees are passionate about,” Bender said.



More than 120 PDC employees participated in the ninth annual Brady Walk for Community on Thursday in Valencia. Courtesy of PDC