Phyllis A. McKenna | Stop the Tax-and-Spend Approach

Assemblywoman Christy Smith just voted no on Assembly Bill 162. This bill, if passed, would have:

1. Prevented a tax on each and every text message, and,

2. Would have stopped the subject from being brought up again.

As our representative she should have voted against a tax on text messages. We are taxed enough in California already.

And, I do not want the government monitoring each and every one of my text messages. This is an invasion of our privacy. Stop this tax-and-spend phenomena that seems a part of every Democrat.

Phyllis A. McKenna, Valencia