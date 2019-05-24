Regional planners give plan for Canyon Country development more time

A housing development plan for Canyon Country, introduced in 2006 when the housing industry entered the Great Recession, was dusted off this week and given a one-year extension by regional planners.



On Tuesday, planners gave the Santa Barbara-based developer, Vanguard Planning Inc., another year to pursue its plan to build 31 condos west of Sand Canyon Road and 24 homes on Vasquez Canyon Road Sierra Highway east of Sand Canyon.



The condominium project calls for 31 detached condos to be built along two main private driveways off of Sierra Highway, about a half mile north of the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons.



Planners approved the developer’s request for a one-year time extension, from April 6, 2019, to April 6, 2020.



The two-story condo unit would sit on almost seven acres of land, ranging in size from 1,615 square feet to 2,687 square feet.



The condo complex would be accessible off of Quinn Drive with guest parking spaces, private areas and a community pool.



Vanguard’s other approved housing project sits north of Sand Canyon, on Vasquez Canyon Road, between Gaspe Street and Meadstone Road, by the Canyon Country Mobile Home park.



Planners approved the developer’s request for a one-year time extension, from March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.



The project would see 24 single-family homes and four open space lots on just over 28 acres of hilly terrain.



Access to the mini-subdivision would be from Vasquez Canyon Road and Gaspe Street.



Planners assessing the property in their description of the land is that it’s vacant with two abandoned water wells.



“It will likely create a visual nuisance from traffic leaving the development at night,” according to the report. “Staff is recommending that the applicant offer to plant landscaping materials on the opposite property or adjacent to the road to screen the home from vehicle light and glare.”



The report also mentions the need to have two oak trees removed from the property, and that it encroaches on a protected zone of four oak trees.

