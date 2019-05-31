Saugus woman arrested for “flashing” her breasts at passing motorists

A Saugus woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of indecent exposure for having allegedly “flashed” her breasts to passing motorists.



The incident happened Thursday night prompting a response by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.



“They received multiple calls about an adult female who was ‘flashing her breasts’ to passing motorists,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Deputies arrested the 53-year-old woman on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.



