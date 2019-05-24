SCV detectives release composite sketch of indecent exposure suspect

Detectives searching for the man who exposed himself to a woman doing yoga exercises near the Towsley Canyon hiking trail last week, are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from a composite sketch.



A sketch of the suspect was released Friday in the hope someone will recognize him.



Early Thursday afternoon, an artist was putting the finishing touches on a sketch of the suspect as described by the victim, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said.



Once done, the artist turned the sketch over to detectives.



On Thursday, May 16, around 4 p.m., a woman was exercising in a grassy area of Towsley Canyon, on the 24300 block of The Old Road in Newhall.



“The victim reported that she was in an area near the Towsley Lodge,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the Detective Section at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Monday afternoon.



The Towsley Lodge is at the other side of parking lots off of The Old Road.



“She was exercising or participating in yoga, where she was laying down with her eyes closed” Somoano said.



“Then she opened her eyes to find a male standing near hear with himself exposed and fondling himself,” he said. “She immediately yelled which caused the suspect to then flee.”



Asked Monday if detectives are considering a composite drawing of the suspect, Somoano said it is something they are pursuing.



Detectives hoped they would get leads on images released of the suspect’s car — described as a newer model of Lincoln MKZ, maroon or plum in color — which was seen entering and leaving Ed Davis Park on The Old Road.



“We encourage anyone that may have seen anything or recognize the vehicle to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,” Somoano said Monday.



The lieutenant urged park visitors, at the time, that if they take “selfies” with their phones to take a close look at those images in the event the suspect or his car were captured in the image.



Detectives are looking for a light-skinned male, about 25-30 years old, with a thin build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sweats.



