SCV gearing up for annual Fourth of July Parade

America’s most time-honored holiday is fast approaching, which means the Santa Clarita Valley’s Fourth of July Parade is fast approaching, too.



“We’re a big city and I’m proud of being a big city — but it’s a small-town parade with a small-town feel,” said Linda Storli, who has been the parade’s chair for the past 25 years. “We have even been described as the largest small-town parade in America.”



This year, the parade will be honoring The Signal for its 100th birthday with the theme, “The Signal Century: Celebrating Our Press Freedom.”



More than 1,000 volunteers have been working hard to prepare for the parade, which will include members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, political candidates and office holders, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, horses and more, Storli said.



“It’s an amazing parade that lets kids understand what the Fourth of July is all about,” Storli said. “It’s not just about fireworks and hot dogs, but patriotism. We’ve got a lot of military and Gold Star parents in the community.”



The parade begins on Main Street in Newhall, works its way down Lyons Avenue and Orchard Village Road, and ends at 16th Street. The parade’s website features an interactive map that not only shows the route, but also each significant stop along the way.



“It’s pretty exciting to watch the parade,” Storli said. “I’ve been going since my kids were little, and when the colors go by, I always cry.”



Although it is not known for certain how long the parade has been running continuously, with the help of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society and The Signal’s archives, Storli believes the parade is also coming up on its 100th anniversary.



There’s still time for those looking to enter the parade, but registration for entries closes on June 15. Event organizers are also always looking for volunteers who would like to help.



The final lineup for this year’s parade will be released by the end of June, according to Storli.



For more information, visit scvparade.com or call Linda Storli at 661-313-8960.

