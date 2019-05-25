SCVEDC offers list to help end your commute and work locally

Those looking to live and work locally have a new resource to consider when searching for a job thanks to a simple but helpful list compiled by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp.



SCVEDC, which focuses on attracting and expanding a diverse business community in the area, has compiled a list of the top employers in the valley. Each business’ name is hyperlinked to their careers page, consolidating a multistep job search process for those looking to apply.



The compilation is composed of big names from a variety of industries, ranging from aerospace to entertainment and everything in between. Some companies on the list include Aerospace Dynamics International, Princess Cruises, Scorpion, Landscape Development Inc., Costco Wholesale, the city of Santa Clarita and local school districts.



The webpage, scvedc.org/live-work-scv, highlights a popular message local business leaders, including Holly Schroeder, president of SCVEDC, have often promoted: live, work and play in the SCV.



“Employers know that a big part of job satisfaction is a good work-life balance,” reads a section of the webpage. The description goes on to say that “(working) closer to home has many benefits,” such as minimizing stress, increasing productivity and saving money on gas and transportation.



Schroeder said she and her team are currently working on expanding the online tool, but for now users are recommended to bookmark the page and return for updates.