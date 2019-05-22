Seven arrested in human trafficking sting operation

Officers with the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Taskforce, along with deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, carried out a human trafficking operation in a Valencia area hotel Tuesday, arresting seven adults.

Jerome Roberson, a 32-year-old Bakersfield man, was arrested after arranging an undercover deputy sheriff to work for him as a commercial sex worker, sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement. Roberson was booked at the SCV station on felony charges of pandering, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon.

Five men were arrested after responding to sexually suggestive ads placed on several internet sites, the statement said, adding that each of the men agreed to meet undercover sheriff’s deputies at a local hotel for the purposes of commercial sex.



One woman was arrested after arriving at a local hotel and soliciting sex for money from an undercover male detective, the news release said.



All those arrested during this operation were transported to and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on prostitution charges.

The operation included task force partners from the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department and the Los Angeles County Probation Department.



[email protected]

