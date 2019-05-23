Softball player Megan Wilson flourishing at College of the Canyons

For Megan Wilson, deciding where to go to college wasn’t an easy process. After moving to Santa Clarita from Canada her sophomore year, she attended West Ranch, but was a little behind the curve on choosing a school.



Fortunately, College of the Canyons was right around the corner. And it couldn’t have been a more perfect fit both athletically and academically for Wilson, who played softball for the Cougars.



“I didn’t really have anywhere to go so this was the closest place for me,” Wilson said. “It was a good decision for sure.”



Wilson, a pitcher, had an older sister who also played for coach John Wissmath’s softball team at Canyons, so the school was already familiar to her.



She played a major role on the team, garnering a .273 batting average in her most recent season with the Cougars in addition to logging a 3.62 ERA. In 145 innings, she recorded 64 strikeouts.



Wilson also became a valuable member on campus, becoming a “First Year Promise” peer mentor, which gave her the opportunity to mentor first-year college students.



Because of her athletic ability and involvement on campus, she was named to the “Canyons Elite,” a group of select student-athletes who have a GPA in the top 20 percent of the team, are considered a leader on the team by his or her coach, log the appropriate amount of TLC (the learning center) hours and have a contributing role on the team.



“Megan Wilson, who is on our softball team, who not only is a full-time student athlete, but also one of our FYP mentors, so she was selected to not only help incoming students but also be a mentor to our first-year students this year, so getting those sort of students involved across campus really stands out as well,” said athletic counselor Albert Loaiza.



Wilson has yet to make a decision as to what her next step in athletics and education will be. She would like to attend California State University, Northridge, but also has an offer to play softball at Division 2 Hawaiian Pacific University.



Although her time spent at COC kept her busy, Wilson knows that being an upstanding student-athlete is achievable.



“Don’t give up,” Wilson said. “Make sure that you’re pushing yourself to be the best you can be because you only have one chance to play softball, play a sport at this level, so make it the best.”

