Summer Bash returns to Canyon Country in June

The city of Santa Clarita announced the return of its Summer Bash on Friday, June 14.



The event will once again bring food and entertainment for residents and visitors from 6 to 9 p.m. on Luther Drive at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.



The Summer Bash transforms Luther Drive into a family-friendly block party experience, where attendees will be able to partake in a number of activities such as a beer garden provided by Route 66 Classic Grill, dinner options from two food trucks and a dessert truck. Restaurants in nearby shopping centers are set to also be open during normal business hours.



The event will also feature inflatable sports games, a mechanical surfboard, a 25-foot inflatable Titanic slide and a tropical style obstacle course. Entrance to the event is free and the Summer Bash is open to the public.



For more information about the event, visit santa-clarita.com/events or contact Event Coordinator Mindy Penrod at 661-250-3785.

