The Signal’s SCV Business Journal to become official publication of SCV Chamber

The Santa Clarita Valley Signal Newspaper and the SCV Chamber of Commerce today announced a new partnership agreement that will transform the SCV Business Journal to become an official publication of the SCV Chamber, ushering in an exclusive array of chamber member benefits while tripling the circulation of the Business Journal to 15,000.



“The SCV Business Journal is a natural fit for The Signal and the SCV Chamber to work in partnership to tell the story of our business community,” said Richard Budman, publisher and owner of The Signal newspaper and the SCV Business Journal. “The purpose and mission of the Business Journal and the Chamber are perfectly aligned and we see this as a strong partnership that will help to build our business community.”



Beginning in July 2019, the SCV Business Journal will be branded on the cover as an official publication of the SCV Chamber of Commerce. The interior section of the monthly publication will feature six to eight pages of Chamber member content, including member profiles, new and renewing member listings, grand openings and ribbon cutting photos, advocacy information, member-to-member discounts, a complete calendar of chamber events and more.



The SCV Business Journal’s ownership will remain with The Signal, while the SCV Chamber and The Signal will partner on content development, distribution and profit sharing for the publication.



“This new partnership will provide extensive benefits to members of the SCV Chamber,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “The Chamber is going to be able to better promote and market our members to the business community and provide them exclusive chamber member discounted advertising rates.”



Members of the SCV Chamber of Commerce will receive exclusive discount advertising rates and a complimentary subscription to The Signal.



“The SCV Chamber is ‘the Voice of Business’ in our community,” said John Musella, Partner at Evolve Business Strategies. “We’re proud to be working with the SCV Business Journal to strengthen our voice and promote our members.”



Also beginning in July 2019, circulation will increase from 4,000 to 15,000 recipients and include mailing the publication to every business in the SCV. Readers will enjoy a newly designed cover, six to eight pages of SCV Chamber content and the beginning of new page design and business news content.

