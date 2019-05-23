Valencia wrestling’s Ben Gould commits to Colorado State-Pueblo

Heading into his college wrestling career, Ben Gould’s top goal is to become a national champion. And he thinks Colorado State University-Pueblo is the school to help him achieve that goal.



“When I went on a visit, I fell in love with the school, the program,” the Valencia wrestler said. “I had a great connection with the coaches, they really wanted to produce a national champion and they had real nice facilities, a nice school, they gave me a great offer that I couldn’t turn down.”



Colorado State University-Pueblo sent four wrestlers to the Super NCAA Division 2 Wrestling Championships this season, but none made it past the first day of competition. Gould is hoping to go further in his career with the ThunderWolves.



He announced his commitment to Colorado State University-Pueblo on May 14 and held a signing ceremony at Valencia High School where he was surrounded by coaches Brian Peterson and Neil Jones, his teammates and his family.



“It was really cool just to know that I had made it,” Gould said, “but my team, coach and parents, we’re all one team and we all made it to the next level. I never did it alone, I had my coach, my family supporting me. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”



This season, Gould came in third place at the CIF State Championships, the highest a Vikings wrestler has ever finished at the state tournament.



Prior to that, he took the 195-pound title at both the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet and the CIF-SS Nothern Division Tournament.



Outside of high school wrestling, he took second place in the 195-pound weight class representing Peterson Grapplers at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Cedar Falls, Iowa in early April.



Gould credits the hardworking environment of Valencia wrestling and Peterson Grapplers as the reason for his success.



“I learned how to keep working, how if you really really want something and want to accomplish it, put in the work,” he said. “Between having the grades, staying a well-rounded wrestler, and just honestly every day putting in the work to get on top of that podium. Or get that high GPA to get into the school you want. you can’t just win, you have to have both.”



Gould says he plans on enjoying the outdoor activities Colorado has to offer and will likely major in kinesiology and attend pre-veterinarian school.



“It’s stress off my shoulders,” Gould said of choosing a college. “I made it to college, and then I made it, I’m on to the next level, I’m on to college wrestling. It’s a real stress reliever, now its just time to train and get ready.”

