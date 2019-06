Three people are believed hurt in a three-vehicle traffic collision on Soledad Canyon Road between Acton and Agua Dulce mid-afternoon Thursday.



Shortly before 2:30 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the 9400 block of Soledad for reports of a crash.



“This was a three-vehicle call with injuries suspected for three patients,” said Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.



Paramedics arrived at the scene at 2:44 p.m., he said.