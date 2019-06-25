38th Annual 95.5 KLOS American Red Cross Blood Drive comes to the SCV

The 38th Annual 95.5 KLOS American Red Cross Blood Drive will occur in Santa Clarita over the course of three days as event officials hope to collect 2,700 pints of blood that will be used to help transplant recipients, accident victims, cancer patients and others in need.

Community members will have the chance to donate locally at Rio Norte Junior High School beginning Thursday, but there are more than 20 participating Red Cross blood drive locations spread throughout Southern California.

Donors of all blood types are needed, event officials said in a news release Monday. Donors with appointments will receive priority, but walk-ins will also be accepted from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and use sponsor code KLOS.

“Despite blood’s lifesaving role, only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood each year,” the news release said, adding, “The goal of (the blood drive) is to inspire new and current blood donors to give this summer and help fill the missing types.”

As a thank-you to participants, event officials said all blood donors will receive one concert voucher that will be good to use at one of 10 different events.