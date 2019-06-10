Arson detectives investigate Sierra Fire

1 hour ago
Lorena Mejia
Fire crews work to put out one of two spot fires along Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon Rd. in Newhall on Monday morning. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

A fire has burned about an acre of brush alongside Sierra Highway between Placerita Canyon Road and Golden Valley Road in Newhall.

Around 9:40 a.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the northbound side of Sierra Highway for two spot fires burning along the road, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 115 firefighters were on the scene, and as they were putting out the two spot fires, they rushed to the bottom of the hill where smoke began to fill the air.

“There is an arson investigation right now,” said Lim.

More fire engines arrive on scene to assist with the “Sierra Incident” alongside Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon Rd. in Newhall. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

Although the “Sierra Incident” did not threaten any structures, the northbound side of Sierra Highway was closed to drivers for safety reasons.

The Fire Department closed the incident at 11 a.m., according to fire officials.

Lorena Mejia

Lorena Mejia

