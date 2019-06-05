Artists to showcase work during weekend

This coming weekend, 20 artists from Santa Clarita Artists Association are scheduled to exhibit original works of fine art and other artistic pieces at the Oakmont Senior Living lobby and courtyard.



Gourmet appetizers, pastries and drinks are set to be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Oakmont of Santa Clarita, which is located at 28650 Newhall Ranch Road. The event is also set to feature live musical entertainment along with the senior’s artwork, a news release said Tuesday.



“We at SCAA always look forward to this annual event at Oakmont, where we showcase our spring art pieces to the residents and the community for two fun days!” SCAA President Charlotte Mullich said in Tuesday’s release.



“There will be music and food, and an abundance of art for everyone!” Marketing Director Mary Dembkowski added. “The residents at Oakmont enjoy meeting and chatting with the artists, viewing their artwork and listening to music.”



All art lovers and community members are invited to the free exhibition, but event organizers asked the public to RSVP by emailing [email protected] or contacting 661-295-2025.