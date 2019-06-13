Cancer survivors invited to Henry Mayo’s survivor celebration

Cancer survivors of the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s third annual cancer survivor celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

The event will be held on the first floor of Henry Mayo’s Outpatient Surgery Center, located at 25751 McBean Parkway in Valencia, and this year’s theme is “Hope Grows Here,” hospital officials said in a news release Wednesday, adding the event is free but attendees must register by June 17 at henrymayo.com/survivor.

During the event, cancer survivors will have opportunities to meet one another and connect with Henry Mayo cancer program staff. There will also be complimentary refreshments and musical entertainment, and beginning at 6 p.m. cancer survivors will be recognized in a brief program, officials said.



Family, friends and supporters in the community are welcome to attend, and officials said to contact Adrienne Thompson at [email protected] or 661-200-1300 for more information.

