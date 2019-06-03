Canyon Country man accused of firing off a gun, child endangerment

Jim Holt
A Canyon Country man stands accused of negligently firing a gun during a Saturday night disturbance.

On Saturday, about 7 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a disturbance involving a firearm.

The incident allegedly happened on the 27800 block of Rosamond Drive where they made contact with a man whom they detained for an investigation into a possible negligent discharge of a firearm.

Kyle Reisinger, 26, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

Arresting deputies said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was also also determined to be on active probation for robbery.

Jim Holt

