Canyon Country man accused of firing off a gun, child endangerment

A Canyon Country man stands accused of negligently firing a gun during a Saturday night disturbance.



On Saturday, about 7 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a disturbance involving a firearm.



The incident allegedly happened on the 27800 block of Rosamond Drive where they made contact with a man whom they detained for an investigation into a possible negligent discharge of a firearm.



Kyle Reisinger, 26, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance and child endangerment.



Arresting deputies said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.



He was also also determined to be on active probation for robbery.



