Canyon High School graduates class of 2019

In front of a packed Cougar Stadium, the staff and faculty handed diplomas to the entire Canyon High School graduating class of 2019 Wednesday.



A total of 506 Canyon Cowboys walked to the stage and received their diplomas, with 79 of those graduating with honors.



Graduating senior Ryan Anderson calls family in the crowd as he enters with is classmates before the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon Principal Shellie Holcombe used her time speaking to urge students to think about the Canyon Cowboys legacy and the process of preparing for the next step.



“Through your hard work and determination over these past four years each and every one of you has earned the right and privilege to graduate from Canyon High School, proving yourself capable for whatever your future holds,” Holcombe said. “Our world is moving faster than ever before, headed to places yet to be discovered and so much yet to be learned. Right here, right now, the possibilities are endless, and open and up to you.”



“As graduates of Canyon High School, you are now part of the Cowboy legacy,” said Holcombe. “You stand tall and ride above the rest as you proudly honor the green and gold.”



Graduating seniors celebrate as they march into the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon High’s 2019 valedictorian Ryan Wallace congratulated his classmates and said he was humbled to be standing in front of them during his inspirational speech.



“Each of us graduates is lucky to have had the experience that Canyon High School gave us, and I know that for all who are willing to put the work in, we will achieve great things,” said Wallace. “Canyon High Cowboys have the abilities and drive to push our boundaries and truly excel.”



Graduating senior Chloe Davidson celebrates after receiving her diploma during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Ava Jackson, the other class speaker, did a recap of what the class of 2019 had done as a supportive group and family together. After talking about the various events they had all co-hosted together since their freshman year, as well as fundraisers for fellow classmates in need, and then moving on to the individual successes of the various students she knows, Jackson spoke to the familial nature her class embodied.



“We will always be known as Canyon,” said Jackson. “A team, a family and we know once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy.”



Graduating senior Nickolas Rueda De Leon waves to his father in the stands during the Canyon High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

After the speech, the “Senior Class Key” was handed off to the class of 2019-20, and the seniors of the Canyon High School choir performed as a group for the last time. Hart District Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht accepted the graduates, conferred the diplomas and then they were distributed.

